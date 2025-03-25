MARY KILOBI welcomes her first child with aging COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, amid claims that she allegedly cheats on him with his driver







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Seasoned media personality and KTN news anchor, Mary Kilobi, has given birth to a baby boy named Atwoli Junior (AJ), marking a significant milestone in her seven-year marriage with veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli.

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been marked by patience and resilience.

Kilobi expressed her gratitude, emphasizing that she conceived naturally without medical interventions.

“I didn’t go through any medical procedures to conceive,” she shared, highlighting the natural course of their journey.​

A few months ago, popular blogger Aoko Otieno accused Kilobi of engaging in extra-marital affairs and alleged that she was cheating on him with Atwoli’s driver.





Kilobi, 40, got married to the 75 year-old trade unionist in 2018.

Atwoli met Kilobi when she was working at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

The COTU Secretary General had been invited there for an interview and insisted on meeting her after hearing about a Kenyan girl working there.

They exchanged contacts and met again in 2016 when Mary returned to Kenya.

Their relationship flourished, and they started living together at Atwoli’s residence in Kajiado County.

In June 2018, Atwoli sent a delegation to Mary Kilobi’s parents in Kavula village, Bumula Sub-County, to fulfill the Luhya traditional marriage formalities.

They officially got married in August 2018 and have been living together since then.

Atwoli, who is currently in Geneva for official duties, is overjoyed by the arrival of his son.

Despite the distance, he has been in constant communication with Kilobi and eagerly anticipates meeting baby AJ upon his return.​

The Kenyan DAILY POST