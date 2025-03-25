Last moments of the University of Nairobi LADY who went missing after a night out with friends, only for her body to be found at the City Mortuary - Who drugged her?







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - The body of 21-year-old University of Nairobi student Mercy Wanjiru Thairu was found at City Mortuary days after she went missing following a night out with friends.

Family members, who had been searching for her since the weekend, traced her body to the morgue, where it was established that she had died in a road accident.

Reports indicate that she was hit by a vehicle near a carwash along Thika Road after being dropped off by a boda boda rider.

Her cousin, Daniel Karanja, stated that the family is still trying to understand the circumstances that led to her death, as it remains unclear how she ended up on the highway.

Thairu, a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, had reportedly blacked out after consuming alcohol during the night out.

Her mother suspects that she may have been drugged, as she was the only one in the group who lost consciousness.

Investigations are ongoing as the family seeks answers regarding the events that led to her demise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST