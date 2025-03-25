AOKO OTIENO insists that ATWOLI is not the biological father of MARY KILOBI’s newborn son - Shares PHOTO of the man she believes impregnated her







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Social media is awash with news of Mary Kilobi’s newborn son.

Kilobi confirmed that she had given birth to a bouncing baby boy named Atwoli Junior (AJ), through the natural birth process.

“I did not go through any medical procedures to conceive; I believe everything happens when it is supposed to. I know people will have much to say but I am happy, ”she said.

Popular blogger Aoko Otieno insists that Atwoli is not the biological father of Mary Kilobi’s newborn son.

She alleged that a Congolese man, said to be a fraudster, is the man behind Mary Kilobi’s pregnancy.

According to Aoko, Atwoli has health complications that make him unable to impregnate Kilobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST