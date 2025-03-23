MAKOSA! World Rally social media team mistakenly exposes a MUBABA having a good time with a slay queen in Naivasha (PHOTO)

Sunday, March 23,
2025 - This Mubaba was having
the time of his life in Naivasha, enjoying the adrenaline of the Safari Rally
alongside his petite slay queen.
However, their blissful escape took an unexpected turn when
the Official World Rally X account, with over 400,000 followers, unknowingly
posted their photos.
The images quickly went viral, sparking online sympathy for
the mubaba, with netizens wondering how he’d explain himself - especially
if he had a wife.
The rally team, focused on capturing a broken-down car,
accidentally exposed the couple in the background - license plate and all,
making discretion impossible.
Check out the post below
