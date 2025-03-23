MAKOSA! World Rally social media team mistakenly exposes a MUBABA having a good time with a slay queen in Naivasha (PHOTO)







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - This Mubaba was having the time of his life in Naivasha, enjoying the adrenaline of the Safari Rally alongside his petite slay queen.

However, their blissful escape took an unexpected turn when the Official World Rally X account, with over 400,000 followers, unknowingly posted their photos.

The images quickly went viral, sparking online sympathy for the mubaba, with netizens wondering how he’d explain himself - especially if he had a wife.

The rally team, focused on capturing a broken-down car, accidentally exposed the couple in the background - license plate and all, making discretion impossible.

Check out the post below

