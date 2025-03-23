KARANGU MURAYA shares a cute PHOTO with his former side-chick turned second wife, CAROL KIM, amid marital woes with his first wife, TRIZAH NJERI







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Skirt-chasing Akorino singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a cute photo with his second wife, Carol Kim.

The photo comes at a time when Karangu is embroiled in a publicized marital dispute with his first wife, Trizan Njeri.

Trizah said she was not ready to be in a polygamous marriage and asked Karangu for divorce on Tiktok Live.

