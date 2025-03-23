A hot PHOTO of MARGARET NDUTA, the lady facing execution in Vietnam for drug trafficking, emerges and men are salivating - Please spare her!







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - An old photo of Margaret Nduta flaunting her curves has resurfaced online, sending thirsty men into a frenzy - just as she fights for her life in Vietnam.

Nduta has been in a Vietnamese prison since July 2023 when she was arrested with 2kg of hard drugs and was sentenced to death by lethal injection on March 6th.

However, the Kenyan Government has filed an appeal and is engaging Vietnamese authorities in efforts to secure a stay of execution.

Meanwhile, the internet has erupted after her old photo emerged online and men are going crazy.

Check out the photo below.

