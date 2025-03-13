Governor SUSAN KIHIKA spotted on a romantic date with her husband SAM MBURU in the U.S amid divorce rumors (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 – A video of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika enjoying a romantic date with her husband, businessman Sam Mburu, in the U.S has set tongues wagging.

For months, rumors have swirled about Kihika’s prolonged stay in Texas, with speculation that her marriage was in trouble.

However, the video, shared by former Senator Millicent Omanga, tells a different story.

The couple was seen in an upscale restaurant, deeply engaged in conversation.

Kihika, sipping tea, couldn’t stop smiling as her husband spoke, exuding warmth and affection.

Omanga captioned the moment: "Love is a language the heart speaks fluently."

Amid mounting questions about her absence from Nakuru, Kihika recently addressed her constituents, clarifying that she has been on maternity leave.

Watch the video below.

Meet the Kenyan, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika who works from her home in USA! pic.twitter.com/X4lT6hMb1p — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 12, 2025

