Trending!! This Form 2 dropout making stunning house models using cartons has wowed netizens - This is real talent! (VIDEO)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A viral video of a talented young man crafting stunning house models from cartons has taken the internet by storm.

His stunning designs showcase remarkable creativity and attention to detail, leaving many in awe.

What’s even more inspiring is his resilience and determination having dropped out of school in Form 2.

He has turned his passion into a livelihood as he sells his beautiful creations by the roadside, proving that talent and hard work pays.

This is creativity at its finest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST