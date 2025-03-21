Trending!! This Form 2 dropout making stunning house models using cartons has wowed netizens - This is real talent! (VIDEO)

Friday, March 21, 2025 - A viral video of a talented young man crafting stunning house models from cartons has taken the internet by storm.
His stunning designs showcase remarkable creativity and
attention to detail, leaving many in awe.
What’s even more inspiring is his resilience
and determination having dropped out of school in Form 2.
He has turned his passion into a livelihood as he sells his
beautiful creations by the roadside, proving that talent
and hard work pays.
This is creativity at its finest.
March 20, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
