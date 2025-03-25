For the love of Ugali! This Safari Rally ugali cooking hack has cracked up netizens (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A viral video of two guys cooking Ugali during the just-concluded Safari Rally has amused netizens.

It seems the guys forgot to carry a proper cooking stick and had to get creative, because Ugali simply had to be made!

This moment perfectly embodies the Swahili saying "Kuvunjika kwa mwiko si mwisho wa kupika."

Truly, necessity is the mother of all inventions!

Watch the video below.

Naivasha guys 😂 pic.twitter.com/jdmkySNMfu — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 25, 2025

