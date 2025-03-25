PHOTOs of the lady suspected to have thrown CATHERINE WAMBUI off a building in Kuwait after finding out she was dating her boyfriend







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - The mysterious death of Catherine Wambui, a Kenyan lady who was working in Kuwait, has taken a new twist after it emerged that she was hit with a bottle and thrown off a high-rise building by another Kenyan lady during a house party.

The disgruntled lady committed the heinous act after finding out that Catherine was dating her boyfriend.

The said man runs a house bar in Kuwait where he sells alcohol to Kenyans illegally.

He fled to Kenya after Catherine’s mysterious death.

Catherine’s death was disguised as suicide.

Detectives in Kenya are collaborating with authorities in Kuwait to unravel the murder.

Below is a photo of the lady suspected to have killed Catherine.

Photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST