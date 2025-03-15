Love Isn’t Enough! Doctor sparks reactions after listing medical tests couples should do before marriage - LOOK!

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - A popular doctor on X has ignited a heated discussion after advising couples to undergo crucial medical tests before saying “I do.”
His checklist includes fertility profiles, Rhesus status,
STIs, and genotype compatibility - warning lovers not to be blinded
by love before making lifelong commitments.
The post quickly went viral, splitting netizens into two
camps.
Some agreed, emphasizing the importance of health in a
marriage, while others dismissed it, arguing that their grandparents never took
such tests and still built lasting unions.
Is love alone enough, or should couples prioritize science
before vows?
See the post and reactions below.
