I will miss my friend! PETER SALASYA shares video goofing with a beautiful Greek LADY and netizens are talking (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Controversial Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, is once again making headlines after sharing a playful video with a stunning lady he claims is from Greece.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the lawmaker bidding her farewell while thanking her for visiting Kenya.

Posting the video on his socials, Salasya wrote: “I will miss my friend as she goes back to Greek land in Greece, Athens city. I have wished her a safe journey as I head to Mumias today from Kisumu.”

Netizens were quick to react, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship.

Salasya, who has never shied away from social media theatrics, also mentioned that Kisumu residents were happy with his oversight role in the broad-based Government.

Whether this was just friendly banter or something more, one thing is certain - Salasya knows how to keep people talking!Bottom of Form

Watch the video and reactions.





