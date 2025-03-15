A young man drugged by a mchele lady and abandoned in Roysambu (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - A middle-aged man was discovered in a disoriented and seemingly drugged state at Roysambu on Saturday morning.

Concerned residents suspect that he may have fallen victim to drugging and robbery, commonly referred to as "kuwekewa mchele."

The unidentified man was found struggling to stay conscious, showing clear signs of disorientation.

Witnesses at the scene believe he was deliberately drugged and abandoned in the area.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment and observation.

Local authorities were alerted and have since launched investigations into the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST