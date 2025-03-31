Listen to a SHOCKING CONFESSION of a murder suspect who was arrested by the police after killing a LADY in Kakamega (VIDEO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - A middle-aged man who stormed into a lady’s house at night and killed her made a shocking confession after police rescued him from a mob and interrogated him.

He narrated how he entered the lady’s house through the window, abused her, and then tragically took away her life.

After committing the heinous act, he dumped her innerwears in a toilet and fled, only to be cornered by irate villagers.

Police rescued him from the rowdy mob and interrogated him.

The suspect, who is a jailbird, confessed that he has been unleashing terror to his fellow villagers.

