Poverty is the enemy! A police officer spotted among members of the public scrambling for handouts from a politician aboard a chopper (VIDEO)



Monday, March 31, 2025 - A viral video capturing members of the public frantically scrambling for handouts from politicians just before their chopper took off has sparked debate among Kenyans.

The footage shows a chaotic scene as people dangerously surround the helicopter.

Surprisingly, even a uniformed police officer is seen joining the scramble.

As the saying goes, “poverty is the enemy.”

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments