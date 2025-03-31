Poverty is the enemy! A police officer spotted among members of the public scrambling for handouts from a politician aboard a chopper (VIDEO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - A viral video capturing members of the public frantically scrambling for handouts from politicians just before their chopper took off has sparked debate among Kenyans.

The footage shows a chaotic scene as people dangerously surround the helicopter.

Surprisingly, even a uniformed police officer is seen joining the scramble.

As the saying goes, “poverty is the enemy.”

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST