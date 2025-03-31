See how you can own a car with Ksh 55,000 only as company puts several cars on auction







Monday, March 31, 2025 - If you’ve been dreaming of owning a car, this might be your golden opportunity.

Onyango and Tarus Company has listed a Nissan Pulsar for just Ksh 55,000 among 39 vehicles up for auction.

In a notice released on Monday, March 31st, the auctioneers stated that the vehicles could be viewed at various storage yards across the country.

These include the Naivasha Investment Storage Yard, the Valuers Yard in Nairobi, and the Joyland Yard in Eldoret.

Other locations include Capital Diamond in Thika, Stratruck Investment Yard in Malindi, Leakey Storage in Industrial Area, Eezy Storage Yard in Ruiru, and Rema Storage Yard in Bungoma.

The auction features a variety of car brands, including Nissan, Volkswagen, Mazda, Mercedes, Isuzu, Eicher, BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi, and Tata Xenon, with prices ranging from Ksh 55,000 to Ksh 3.5 million.

"We are inviting offers from interested parties for the purchase of a motor vehicle as listed below by way of private treaty.”

“Receiving offers closes at noon, Wednesday, April 9, 2025," the auctioneers announced.

This announcement comes just days after several police stations, including Jogoo Road, Embakasi, Nairobi Central, Villa, and Kongowea, listed 113 motorcycles and 29 vehicles for auction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST