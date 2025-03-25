KIKUYU LADY stuns Kenyans with SHOCKING CONFESSION – ‘I paid a mortuary attendant to slip him into someone else’s coffin’







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Kenyan communities have unique traditions when it comes to laying their loved ones to rest.

In western Kenya and Nyanza, burials are grand affairs, often involving elaborate ceremonies, feasting, and an overnight stay for the body at home before burial.

This allows relatives to pay their last respects and observe traditional rituals.

However, in most Mt. Kenya households, burials are swift and straightforward.

The body is taken from the morgue and buried the same day, and people resume their daily activities.

While discussing these cultural differences online, one Kikuyu lady’s confession shocked netizens.

Taking to X, she revealed that when her two-week-old niece passed away, she paid a morgue attendant to slip the baby into someone else’s coffin, and the family simply moved on.

Kikuyus don’t view the body once it leaves the morgue hence nobody would find out.

Her revelation came in response to an X user who questioned why Kikuyus seem to handle death so quickly compared to other tribes.

The confession sparked mixed reactions, with many both stunned and intrigued by the stark contrasts in Kenya’s burial customs.

