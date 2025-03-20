KIKUYU woman mocks her ex-husband for taking loans to finance their wedding - Says she has moved on and is dating again while he is struggling to repay the loans



Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Damaris Wanjiku has sent social media into a frenzy after mocking her ex-husband, who took loans to finance their traditional wedding.

He paid for everything during the colourful traditional wedding, but their marriage lasted barely a year.

She has since moved on and is dating another man, besides running a thriving business.

On the other hand, her husband is still struggling to repay the loans.

