KIKUYU woman mocks her ex-husband for taking loans to finance their wedding - Says she has moved on and is dating again while he is struggling to repay the loans

Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Damaris Wanjiku has sent social media into a frenzy after mocking her ex-husband, who took loans to finance their traditional wedding.
He paid for everything during the colourful traditional
wedding, but their marriage lasted barely a year.
She has since moved on and is dating another man, besides
running a thriving business.
On the other hand, her husband is still struggling to repay
the loans.
See her trending post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments