Notorious Kikuyu man, PETER KAHIGA, marries a single mother and defrauds her of money, barely a month after their wedding - He targets financially stable single mothers (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)

Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Peter Kahiga has been exposed as a notorious fraudster after it emerged that he has been targeting financially stable single mothers and marrying them, before defrauding them of money.

A single mother identified as Pastor Salome is the latest victim.

Peter, who also masquerades as a pastor, married Salome in a colourful wedding and promised her heaven.

However, their marriage lasted barely a month after she discovered that he was a fraudster.

Peter has defrauded multiple victims, including elderly women.

He was exposed on Tiktok after his marriage with Pastor Salome crumbled, barely a month after they exchanged vows.


See the expose.

Below are photos of another single mother that he married and defrauded her of her hard-earned money.


