Notorious Kikuyu man, PETER KAHIGA, marries a single mother and defrauds her of money, barely a month after their wedding - He targets financially stable single mothers (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)

Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Peter Kahiga has been exposed as a notorious fraudster after it emerged that he has been targeting financially stable single mothers and marrying them, before defrauding them of money.
A single mother identified as Pastor Salome is the latest
victim.
Peter, who also masquerades as a pastor, married Salome in a
colourful wedding and promised her heaven.
However, their marriage lasted barely a month after she
discovered that he was a fraudster.
Peter has defrauded multiple victims, including elderly
women.
He was exposed on Tiktok after his marriage with Pastor Salome crumbled, barely a month after they exchanged vows.
See the expose.
@paulchegetv Replying to @vickyjoan6 ♬ original sound - Paul chege TV
@paulchegetv Replying to @terry sam ♬ original sound - Mwangi_Kriss
https://www.tiktok.com/@paulchegetv/photo/7483482509313985797
https://www.tiktok.com/@paulchegetv/photo/7483413705607220535
Below are photos of another single mother that he married and defrauded her of her hard-earned money.
