Confessions of a Kenyan LADY who left her cheating husband - See what he did while she was on a business trip! Fear men







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has taken to Tiktok to narrate about her marital woes after her marriage crumbled, barely 8 months after getting married in a traditional wedding.

Her husband reportedly brought his side chick in their matrimonial home after she travelled out of the country for work.

She works in a sea company and her work involves a lot of travelling.

She came back to the country, only to find out that her husband was living with his side chick in their matrimonial home.

Read her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST