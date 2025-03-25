PHOTOs of the man who was shot dead by State House Spokesperson HUSSEIN MOHAMED’s bodyguard at a pool table joint - He leaves behind a young family

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the shooting incident involving a bodyguard attached to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.
The rogue officer, identified as Mohammed Yusuf Keinan, shot
Amos Langat following a dispute while playing pool table in Amboseli, Nairobi.
According to eyewitnesses, the altercation escalated after
Langat reportedly took the officer’s gun before returning it.
The two continued arguing, and when Yusuf left the pool, he
allegedly fired two shots into the air, causing panic among bystanders.
Shortly after, Langat reportedly picked a stone, forcing
Yusuf to fire his gun, fatally injuring Langat.
“I saw people running from the pool after Langat reportedly
took the gun from the officer. He returned the gun to the officer but continued
quarreling when the officer left the pool. It was then when the officer became
upset and fired two shots in the air, forcing people to scamper to safety.
Langat picked a stone, and it was then when the officer took advantage and shot
him,” a witness, Cosmas Ngotho said.
Yusuf reportedly fired seven shots at Langat, hitting him in
the stomach and chest.
Langat, who was critically wounded, was rushed to the
hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
After the shooting, the officer proceeded to Muthangari
Police Station, where he lied that he had been attacked by three men who tried
to snatch his Ceska pistol.
Langat leaves behind a young family.
