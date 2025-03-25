PHOTOs of the man who was shot dead by State House Spokesperson HUSSEIN MOHAMED’s bodyguard at a pool table joint - He leaves behind a young family







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the shooting incident involving a bodyguard attached to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

The rogue officer, identified as Mohammed Yusuf Keinan, shot Amos Langat following a dispute while playing pool table in Amboseli, Nairobi.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation escalated after Langat reportedly took the officer’s gun before returning it.

The two continued arguing, and when Yusuf left the pool, he allegedly fired two shots into the air, causing panic among bystanders.

Shortly after, Langat reportedly picked a stone, forcing Yusuf to fire his gun, fatally injuring Langat.

“I saw people running from the pool after Langat reportedly took the gun from the officer. He returned the gun to the officer but continued quarreling when the officer left the pool. It was then when the officer became upset and fired two shots in the air, forcing people to scamper to safety. Langat picked a stone, and it was then when the officer took advantage and shot him,” a witness, Cosmas Ngotho said.

Yusuf reportedly fired seven shots at Langat, hitting him in the stomach and chest.

Langat, who was critically wounded, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the officer proceeded to Muthangari Police Station, where he lied that he had been attacked by three men who tried to snatch his Ceska pistol.

Langat leaves behind a young family.

See photos.

