KHALWALE under fire after sharing a list of Kenyan LADIES arrested in various airports for drug trafficking after NDUTA’s Vietnam death sentence - They are all KIKUYUs!







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale has sparked a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a startling list of Kenyan women arrested in various international airports over the past decade for drug trafficking.

This comes following the sentencing of Margaret Nduta Macharia, a 37-year-old from Murang’a County, who now faces the death penalty in Vietnam after being caught with 2kgs of cocaine in her luggage.

Khalwale raised alarm bells, suggesting that Kenyans are increasingly under scrutiny at global airports for drug-related offenses.

While the vocal Senator aimed to shed light on drug trafficking, it quickly took a different turn.

Some Kenyans were not impressed, pointing out that all the names he listed belonged to Kikuyu women.

Critics accused him of unfairly profiling one community, while others questioned whether his intentions were to raise awareness or push a different agenda.

See the post and reactions below.