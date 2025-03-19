A KIKUYU LADY helped a notorious Mexican drug cartel set up a meth lab in Namanga - DCI releases official statement on the discovery of the clandestine laboratory







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released an official statement, following a report on Daily Nation on the discovery of a methamphetamine laboratory in Namanga reportedly run by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

DCI confirmed that the lab was discovered last year in a remote area within a 10 acre parcel of land along the Nairobi-Namanga highway, during an operation conducted by a multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics Unit Officers.

A Kenyan woman identified as Betty Mukami Micheni was the first suspect to be arrested.

Read the official statement from DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST