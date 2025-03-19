A KIKUYU LADY helped a notorious Mexican drug cartel set up a meth lab in Namanga - DCI releases official statement on the discovery of the clandestine laboratory

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released an official statement, following a report on Daily Nation on the discovery of a methamphetamine laboratory in Namanga reportedly run by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most dangerous criminal organizations.
DCI confirmed that the lab was
discovered last year in a remote area within a 10 acre parcel of land along the
Nairobi-Namanga highway, during an operation conducted by a multi-agency team
led by Anti-Narcotics Unit Officers.
A Kenyan woman identified as Betty
Mukami Micheni was the first suspect to be arrested.
Read the official statement from DCI.
