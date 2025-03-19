Police raid a bar in Naivasha and arrest a suspect with bullets after getting an intelligence report (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Police Officers based at Naivasha Police Station have arrested 30-year-old Bethwel Matu and seized two rounds of ammunition in his possession, following a crucial tip-off.

Acting on an intelligence report pinpointing an individual carrying illegal ammunition at Nyama Choma Zone Bar in Kinamba, officers sprang into action.

They descended on the location and apprehended the suspect.

A thorough search revealed one 7.62mm special round and one 9mm calibre bullet in Matu’s possession.

The suspect was promptly escorted to Naivasha Police Station, where he is currently being processed ahead of his arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST