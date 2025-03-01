KHALWALE shocked after conducting an online poll over 2027 Presidential elections - RUTO should be worried!

Saturday, March 1, 2025 – An online poll conducted by Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale has raised concerns about President William Ruto’s re-election chances in 2027.
Khalwale, a close ally of Ruto, asked Kenyans who they would
vote for in the next presidential election, providing three options: President
William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and none of the above.
Surprisingly, out of over 10,000
respondents, only 13% supported Ruto, while 11% backed Raila Odinga.
A staggering 76% stated they would vote
for neither candidate, indicating widespread voter dissatisfaction.
The poll comes amid speculation of a
possible coalition between Ruto and Raila ahead of 2027.
However, if these figures reflect
actual voter sentiments, even Raila’s backing may not be enough to secure
Ruto’s re-election.
The results highlight growing
discontent among Kenyans, signaling a potential shift in the country’s
political landscape.
Whether this trend will hold remains to be seen, but it underscores the challenges Ruto may face as he seeks a second term in office.
