KHALWALE shocked after conducting an online poll over 2027 Presidential elections - RUTO should be worried!







Saturday, March 1, 2025 – An online poll conducted by Kakamega Senator Dr. Bonny Khalwale has raised concerns about President William Ruto’s re-election chances in 2027.

Khalwale, a close ally of Ruto, asked Kenyans who they would vote for in the next presidential election, providing three options: President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and none of the above.

Surprisingly, out of over 10,000 respondents, only 13% supported Ruto, while 11% backed Raila Odinga.

A staggering 76% stated they would vote for neither candidate, indicating widespread voter dissatisfaction.

The poll comes amid speculation of a possible coalition between Ruto and Raila ahead of 2027.

However, if these figures reflect actual voter sentiments, even Raila’s backing may not be enough to secure Ruto’s re-election.

The results highlight growing discontent among Kenyans, signaling a potential shift in the country’s political landscape.

Whether this trend will hold remains to be seen, but it underscores the challenges Ruto may face as he seeks a second term in office.

