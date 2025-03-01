GACHAGUA meets MORARA KEBASO as 2027 campaigns gain momentum (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has met former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Taking to his X account, Morara said they discussed matters of national importance and the current state of Kenyan politics.

“I met with HE @rigathito discuss the reality of Kenyan politics and the practical steps that should be taken for meaningful reforms. We also discussed the issue of youth unemployment, economic exclusion and human rights abuse. He shared with me his thoughts about what should be done to exact justice for victims of police brutality, abduction and extrajudicial killings. I will continue to engage leaders from across the political, religious and civic space in amplifying the voice of the youth in their quest for change,’’ he tweeted.