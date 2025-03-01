How a Chinese national lost Sh 6.5 million to two Kenyan fraudsters in Kileleshwa as detectives arrest the suspects (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Kilimani hawkshaws have nabbed two cunning fraudsters who swindled a Chinese national Sh 6.5 million on February 20, 2025, at Rose Gardens in Kileleshwa.

The duo, Benson Macharia and Robinson Okwemo Nyandoro, masqueraded as cryptocurrency exchange experts, claiming that they were in a position to facilitate a cryptocurrency exchange.

While converting the cash into cryptocurrency, Nyandoro made a dramatic exit with the money in a carrier bag, slipping through a backdoor.

Left behind, the bewildered victim was still in the grip of Macharia, who posed as a trustworthy technician.

With an air of confidence, Macharia reassured the victim that everything was on track, claiming the transfer was successful and merely delayed due to pesky network issues.

But as minutes turned into hours, the victim’s unease grew into full-blown panic.

Realizing he had been duped, he rushed to Kileleshwa Police Station to report the crime.

Upon receiving the report, detectives sprang into action, determined to bring the culprits to book.

Through forensic leads, the first suspect, Macharia was arrested and arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court Kibera on February 25, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently released on a Sh1 million bail, with a surety of similar amount.





Leaving no stone unturned, detectives trailed and arrested the second suspect, Nyandoro at the Hub Karen on February 27, 2025.

Cornered and with no escape, he led detectives to his residence in KMA Estate, Lang’ata, where upon search Sh500,000 believed to be part of the stolen cash was recovered.

Nyandoro was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court Kibera where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He will be detained at industrial area prison pending determination of bond terms on March 4, 2025.

Clever schemes may dazzle, but Detectives have proven they’re always a step ahead.

Stay vigilant, and let this serve as a caution about the perils of blind trust in the murky world of cryptocurrency.



