Are you interrogating me? Watch the moment KHALIF KAIRO was almost roughed up by a DCI officer after his arrest! Huyu kijana ana kiburi (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - Controversial second-hand car dealer, Joseph Kairo Wambui, better known as Khalif Kairo, has been arrested again - this time over fresh allegations of fraud.

Kairo is accused of taking full payment from a client for a BMW but failing to deliver the vehicle.

Kairo was arrested today at the Milimani Law Courts, shortly after the mention of three other ongoing cases where he’s accused of conning clients in similar car deals.

He was almost roughed up by a DCI officer after he attempted to resist arrest.

“Are you interrogating me?” the DCI officer was heard asking Kairo before bundling him into the vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Watch the video.

Are you interrogating me? Watch the moment KHALIF KAIRO was almost roughed up by a DCI officer after his arrest! Huyu kijana ana kiburi pic.twitter.com/Oj2jkLupCo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST