





Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto visited Kawangware on Wednesday, where he held roadside rallies to drum up support for the broad-based Government, following his political pact with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Goons took advantage of the President’s tour of the informal settlement to rob members of the public.

A video shared online shows some goons accosting members of the public right in front of police officers, shortly after President Ruto left.

The police were just watching and laughing instead of taking action.

The same violent robbery incidents happened on Tuesday when Ruto visited Mathare slums.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of goons stealing from the members of the public right in front of police officers during RUTO’s tour of Kawangware pic.twitter.com/iMbZzGYpPz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 12, 2025

