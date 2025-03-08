Kenyan Man flaunts his 65’ Qled TV and PS5 worth over Ksh 150K in a bedsitter with mattress on the floor and netizens are talking (WATCH)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - A viral video of a Kenyan man relaxing in his bedsitter with a 65’ QLED TV, a PS5, a mattress on the floor, and two plastic chairs, yet there are no utensils in sight, has left netizens talking.

The high-end TV, worth around Ksh 80,000, and the PS5, priced at approximately Ksh 65,000, have sparked debate about his priorities.

While some question his choices, others admire his commitment to entertainment.

Despite the chatter, the man appears completely unbothered, proving that comfort is truly subjective.

Would you trade a fully furnished house for top-tier gaming and entertainment?

The Kenyan DAILY POST