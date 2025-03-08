Heartbroken LUHYA man cries out after his KIKUYU girlfriend ‘eats’ his stock and vanishes – Fear KIKUYU LADIES (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - A Kenyan man has turned to social media for help after a Kikuyu lady he recently fell in love with, and trusted to run his shop, allegedly depleted his stock and fled.

In a viral video, he shares how his shop was once fully stocked when he brought her in, believing her business skills would help it grow, as Kikuyu women are known for their entrepreneurial acumen.

However, within a week, she reduced it to an empty shell.

Now, left with only heaps of empty boxes, the distressed man is pleading for support to rebuild his business.

