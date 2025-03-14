Kenya to lose billions as Sudan suspends imports from Kenya over RUTO’s dalliance with dreaded RSF rebels - Tea farmers hardest hit!







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Kenya is bracing for significant economic losses following Sudan’s decision to suspend all imports from the country, citing Nairobi’s support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The U.S Government has already sanctioned RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo ‘Hemedti’, over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan.

However, President Ruto recently hosted his faction, facilitating controversial talks over a parallel Government - an act that has drawn sharp criticism from Khartoum.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry condemned Kenya’s actions, warning of consequences.

Now, the country’s Ministry of Trade and Supply has enacted Cabinet Resolution No. 129 of 2024, immediately halting all trade between the two nations.

The ban includes Kenyan imports such as tea, a key export commodity, and comes as Khartoum accuses Nairobi of enabling RSF activities, which it views as a direct threat to its sovereignty amid an ongoing conflict.

This suspension deals a major blow to Kenya’s economy, particularly the tea industry, which generated Ksh 250 billion (US$1.93 billion) in 2024.

In 2023, Kenya exported goods worth $48.2 million (Ksh 6.2 billion) to Sudan, including tea, tobacco, and seed oil.

With Sudan joining the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in severing trade ties over political tensions, Kenyan farmers and traders now face uncertainty in securing alternative markets, raising concerns over the long-term impact of diplomatic disputes on regional trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST