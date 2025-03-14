RUTO's friend, CHARLES NYACHAE, among 11 candidates shortlisted for IEBC chairperson job - See FULL LIST

Friday, March 14, 2025 - The panel responsible for reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted 11 candidates for the chairperson position and 105 for commissioner roles.
The nine-member team, led by Nelson Makanda, announced that oral
interviews for the chairperson candidates will take place from March 24th
to March 26th at the College of Insurance, South C, Nairobi.
Interviews will be conducted in three groups: four
candidates on Monday, another four on Tuesday, and the final three on
Wednesday.
Kenyans have been invited to submit sworn memoranda
regarding the candidates' suitability.
The deadline for chairperson-related submissions is March 19th
at 5 p.m., while those for commissioner applicants must be submitted by March
26th at 5 p.m.
The 11 shortlisted candidates for the IEBC Chairperson
position:
- Abdulqadir Lorot H. Ramadhan
- Anne Atieno Amadi
- Charles Ayako Nyachae
- Edward Katama Ngeywa
- Erastus Edung Ethekon
- Francis Kakai Kissinger
- Jacob Ngwele Muvengei
- Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo
- Lilian Wanjiku Manegene
- Robert Akumu Asembo
- Saul Simiyu Wasilwa
