RUTO's friend, CHARLES NYACHAE, among 11 candidates shortlisted for IEBC chairperson job - See FULL LIST







Friday, March 14, 2025 - The panel responsible for reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted 11 candidates for the chairperson position and 105 for commissioner roles.

The nine-member team, led by Nelson Makanda, announced that oral interviews for the chairperson candidates will take place from March 24th to March 26th at the College of Insurance, South C, Nairobi.

Interviews will be conducted in three groups: four candidates on Monday, another four on Tuesday, and the final three on Wednesday.

Kenyans have been invited to submit sworn memoranda regarding the candidates' suitability.

The deadline for chairperson-related submissions is March 19th at 5 p.m., while those for commissioner applicants must be submitted by March 26th at 5 p.m.

The 11 shortlisted candidates for the IEBC Chairperson position:

Abdulqadir Lorot H. Ramadhan Anne Atieno Amadi Charles Ayako Nyachae Edward Katama Ngeywa Erastus Edung Ethekon Francis Kakai Kissinger Jacob Ngwele Muvengei Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo Lilian Wanjiku Manegene Robert Akumu Asembo Saul Simiyu Wasilwa

The Kenyan DAILY POST