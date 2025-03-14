DRAMA as BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend makes quick U-turn after announcing their breakup - ‘It was the alcohol’

Friday, March 14, 2025 - Controversial media personality Betty Kyallo’s Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie, sent social media into a frenzy after dropping what seemed like a public breakup announcement - only to take it all back hours later, blaming it on alcohol.
On Thursday, netizens woke up to cryptic posts from Charlie
that left no doubt he was calling it quits with the veteran TV personality and
mother of one.
"Don't tell no lie about me, and I won’t tell no truth
about you."
"A bunch of regrets that I'm about to put out."
"And yes, we done. Even if she embarrasses me, I won't
lie on her name.”
“She can yap however she can,” he wrote.
The posts sparked speculation but just when netizens thought
Betty was back on the singles market, Charlie made a swift U-turn, claiming it
was all the booze talking!
"Ain’t nobody breaking up. That was the alcohol
talking.”
“I love my wife and now I gotta apologize.”
“From my actions, I'm the one who shoulda been left, not the
other way," he backtracked.
Charlie also had a message for women advising Betty to leave
him:
"All those bitter women calling her to say ‘girl, you
deserve better’ - don’t get shot trying to advise my woman when we going
through it."
Meanwhile, Betty remains silent, leaving fans wondering,
wondering if this is truly over or just another clout-chasing episode.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments