DRAMA as BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend makes quick U-turn after announcing their breakup - ‘It was the alcohol’







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Controversial media personality Betty Kyallo’s Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie, sent social media into a frenzy after dropping what seemed like a public breakup announcement - only to take it all back hours later, blaming it on alcohol.

On Thursday, netizens woke up to cryptic posts from Charlie that left no doubt he was calling it quits with the veteran TV personality and mother of one.

"Don't tell no lie about me, and I won’t tell no truth about you."

"A bunch of regrets that I'm about to put out."

"And yes, we done. Even if she embarrasses me, I won't lie on her name.”

“She can yap however she can,” he wrote.

The posts sparked speculation but just when netizens thought Betty was back on the singles market, Charlie made a swift U-turn, claiming it was all the booze talking!

"Ain’t nobody breaking up. That was the alcohol talking.”

“I love my wife and now I gotta apologize.”

“From my actions, I'm the one who shoulda been left, not the other way," he backtracked.

Charlie also had a message for women advising Betty to leave him:

"All those bitter women calling her to say ‘girl, you deserve better’ - don’t get shot trying to advise my woman when we going through it."

Meanwhile, Betty remains silent, leaving fans wondering, wondering if this is truly over or just another clout-chasing episode.