CCTV captures the last moments before depressed KBC journalist, FREDRIK PARSAYO, jumped to his death - He was battling depression over salary delays and a failed marriage (VIDEO)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the last moments before KBC journalist Fredrik Parsayo jumped to his death at a rented flat in Kinoo.

Reports indicate that the youthful journalist was battling depression over salary delays and a failed marriage.

His wife left him after he started having financial problems, leading him to depression.

He had also turned into an alcoholic before his death.

KBC confirmed Parsayos’s death on Friday, stating that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

In an official statement mourning his passing, KBC described Parsayo as a valued member of its editorial team.

“Fredrik was a cherished member of our newsroom, and his absence will be deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” read part of the corporation’s statement.

Watch the footage.

CCTV captures the last moments before depressed KBC journalist, FREDRIK PARSAYO, jumped to his death - He was battling depression over salary delays and a failed marriage pic.twitter.com/60HqBTjkzJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2025

