KBC journalist, FREDRIK PARSAYO, found dead at his residence in Kinoo amid claims of salary delays and mass dismissals at the national broadcaster (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - The body of a Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist, Fredrik Parsayo, was found at his residence in Kinoo, Kikuyu Constituency, on Friday under unclear circumstances, deepening unease within the national broadcaster already confronting with internal struggles.

KBC confirmed Parsayos’s death on Friday, stating that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.

The matter was reported to Kinoo Police Station and his remains transferred to St. Teresa Mortuary as authorities work to piece together the events leading to his demise.

In an official statement mourning his passing, KBC described Parsayo as a valued member of its editorial team.

"Fredrik was a cherished member of our newsroom, and his absence will be deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him," read part of the corporation's statement.





His passing comes at a time when KBC is facing unprecedented leadership challenges, with employees protesting salary delays, mass dismissals and alleged executive overreach by the newly appointed Managing Director Florence Migunde.

The leadership struggles have seen widespread staff unrest, with concerns raised over the institution’s financial stability, managerial decisions, and the future of veteran broadcasters who have been instrumental in running the corporation’s radio and television divisions.

The controversy surrounding the MD’s appointment has fuelled speculation, with employees questioning the integrity of the recruitment process.

Some insiders allege that her selection was not based on competence but external influence, leading to fears that the corporation is being subjected to politically motivated interference.

Reports indicate that restructuring efforts within KBC have sidelined experienced professionals, with allegations that the MD has positioned close associates in critical roles, bypassing established appointment procedures.

Beyond governance concerns, KBC has been struggling with salary delays, leaving employees frustrated as financial uncertainty grips the organisation.

In light of these ongoing challenges, Parsayo’s sudden death has heightened anxieties among employees, with some privately expressing concerns over the distressing working environment at KBC.

While there is no direct evidence linking his passing to the broader turmoil within the corporation, the timing of his death has raised further questions among staff.

