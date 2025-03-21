KBC journalist, FREDRIK PARSAYO, found dead at his residence in Kinoo amid claims of salary delays and mass dismissals at the national broadcaster (PHOTOs)

Friday, March 21, 2025 - The body of a Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist, Fredrik Parsayo, was found at his residence in Kinoo, Kikuyu Constituency, on Friday under unclear circumstances, deepening unease within the national broadcaster already confronting with internal struggles.
KBC confirmed Parsayos’s death on Friday, stating that
investigations are ongoing to determine the cause.
The matter was reported to Kinoo Police Station and his
remains transferred to St. Teresa Mortuary as authorities work to piece
together the events leading to his demise.
In an official statement mourning his passing, KBC described
Parsayo as a valued member of its editorial team.
“Fredrik was a cherished member of our newsroom, and his absence will be deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” read part of the corporation’s statement.
His passing comes at a time when KBC is facing unprecedented
leadership challenges, with employees protesting salary delays, mass dismissals
and alleged executive overreach by the newly appointed Managing Director
Florence Migunde.
The leadership struggles have seen widespread staff unrest,
with concerns raised over the institution’s financial stability, managerial
decisions, and the future of veteran broadcasters who have been instrumental in
running the corporation’s radio and television divisions.
The controversy surrounding the MD’s appointment has fuelled
speculation, with employees questioning the integrity of the recruitment
process.
Some insiders allege that her selection was not based on
competence but external influence, leading to fears that the corporation is
being subjected to politically motivated interference.
Reports indicate that restructuring efforts within KBC have
sidelined experienced professionals, with allegations that the MD has
positioned close associates in critical roles, bypassing established
appointment procedures.
Beyond governance concerns, KBC has been struggling with
salary delays, leaving employees frustrated as financial uncertainty grips the
organisation.
In light of these ongoing challenges, Parsayo’s sudden death
has heightened anxieties among employees, with some privately expressing
concerns over the distressing working environment at KBC.
While there is no direct evidence linking his passing to the broader turmoil within the corporation, the timing of his death has raised further questions among staff.
