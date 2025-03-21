SHOCKING CONFESSION! A KIKUYU LADY reveals how she made her first Ksh 200k and Kenyans are talking - See post and reactions!







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A little-known Kikuyu lady, Irene Musakuthe, left netizens stunned after confessing to stealing Ksh 200,000 from a man who had taken her on a date.

The confession came after popular X personality Kimuzi asked users to share how they made their first Ksh 100K.

Irene boldly admitted that she stole double that amount - from a man who was wooing her.

According to the shameless lady, the unsuspecting suitor had sold a piece of land and invited her for a date.

She played along, and when he got too drunk, she took off with the cash.

She also revealed that, she later had to bribe police officers with Ksh 60K to keep her home safe after the furious man threatened her.

Well, Kikuyu ladies are never beating the allegations!

See her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST