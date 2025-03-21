Fresh details emerge that KBC journalist FREDRIK PARSAYO took his own life over salary delays - His wife had dumped him, turning him into an alcoholic







Friday, March 21, 2025 - The media fraternity is mourning, following the sudden demise of KBC journalist Fredrik Parsayo.

In an official statement mourning his passing, KBC described Parsayo as a valued member of its editorial team.

“Fredrik was a cherished member of our newsroom, and his absence will be deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” read part of the corporation’s statement.

It is now emerging that the youthful journalist died after taking his own life.

According to Aoko Otieno, Parsayo had been battling depression over salary delays.

He had not been paid for months, leading him to depression.

The deceased journalist also turned into an alcoholic after his wife left him.

He had a young baby, whom he couldn’t provide for because of salary delays.

His passing comes at a time when KBC is facing unprecedented leadership challenges, with employees protesting salary delays, mass dismissals and alleged executive overreach by the newly appointed Managing Director Florence Migunde.

The Kenyan DAILY POST