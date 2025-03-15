KAREN NYAMU’s slay queen friend, BAKHITA ESTHER, under fire over insensitive comment on the elderly British man killed by RUTO’s motorcade







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Bakhita Esther, a known Kenya Kwanza blogger and close friend of Senator Karen Nyamu, is under fire after making a controversial remark about the tragic accident involving a British national and President Ruto’s motorcade.

The victim, 79-year-old Edgar Charles Frederick, was fatally hit by President Ruto’s motorcade on Ngong Road on Thursday.

While many Kenyans expressed shock and sympathy, Bakhita seemed to blame the elderly man for crossing at an undesignated spot.

“But seriously, what is the person doing on the road? There is no zebra crossing,” she posted on X.

Her statement sparked outrage, with netizens calling her out for lacking compassion and being insensitive toward the tragic loss of life.

See the post and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST