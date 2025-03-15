BETTY KYALLO gets cozy with her young lover as she celebrates 36th birthday and tells off critics - ‘The heart wants what it wants’ (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 – Media personality Betty Kyallo is embracing love on her own terms and isn’t letting critics dim her birthday glow.

As she turned 36, Betty made it clear that her romance with younger boyfriend, Charlie, is still going strong - despite online chatter.

Speculation swirled after Charlie posted cryptic messages hinting at a breakup, only to quickly retract his words.

“Ain’t nobody breaking up. That was the alcohol talking,” he clarified, adding, “I love my wife, and now I gotta apologize.”

Betty marked her special day by sharing cozy pictures with Charlie, proving they’re unbothered by the naysayers with the caption.

"The heart wants what it wants."

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST