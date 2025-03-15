Drunk in Love! BETTY KYALLO’s Gen Z boyfriend professes his love to her as she turns 36 - "You are my home, my happiness, and my forever” (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Betty Kyallo’s romance with her younger boyfriend, Charlie, is the talk of the town as the media personality celebrates her 36th birthday.

Just days after sparking breakup rumors with cryptic social media posts, Charlie made a dramatic U-turn, blaming it all on alcohol!

The couple proved that all is well between them as they put on a PDA-packed display during a lavish dinner celebration.

Betty stunned in a fiery red dress, while Charlie complemented her in a sleek white shirt and black trousers.

The lovebirds looked inseparable - despite recent drama.

Taking to Instagram, Charlie poured his heart out in a lengthy, emotional message, referring to Betty as his wife and confessing his undying love.

But the real tea? He admitted to almost losing her because of his reckless actions.

"Alcohol made me hurt you time and time again, and the last time, I almost lost you for good. Instead of taking responsibility, I made myself the victim. When I ended things just to save face, it was childish - especially when you had already made that decision," he confessed.

Charlie went on to praise Betty for standing by him despite the ups and downs, vowing to prove his love with actions, not just words.

"You are my home, my happiness, my forever," he gushed, sealing his birthday tribute with a declaration of love.

Looks like Betty and Charlie are back and stronger than ever - until the next twist!

