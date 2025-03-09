How ORENGO was kept in the dark and his phone calls ignored as RUTO and RAILA drafted a coalition agreement







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Veteran politician and Siaya Governor James Orengo was kept in the dark as President Ruto and Raila Odinga drafted a coalition agreement.

Reports indicate that Orengo was seen as a hardliner and tried to frustrate the process, prompting those who were drafting the coalition agreement to ignore him and block his phone number.

His phone number was unblocked on Friday, minutes into the signing.

Orengo was heard telling his friends that he will soon be needed when things fall apart and he will also take revenge by ignoring calls.