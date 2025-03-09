BUSTED!! See what two KALENJIN men were caught by detectives ferrying in a heavily tinted black Prado TX (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - In a swift operation by officers based at Eldama Ravine Police Station, two suspects were caught red-handed transporting illegal ethanol, thanks to an anonymous tip-off.

Shadrack Kemboi, the driver, and his accomplice, Daniel Ruto, were arrested after officers received reports about a suspicious black Prado, registration no. KCZ 183C, thought to be ferrying contraband.

The officers swiftly set up an ambush in Benonin area along Makutano Road, successfully intercepting the vehicle in a well-coordinated effort.

A quick search led to the recovery of 47 twenty-five-liter jerrycans filled with ethanol.

Both the vehicle and the suspects were promptly escorted to Eldama Ravine Police Station.

A further search revealed a motor vehicle registration number plate, KDM 725N.

The suspects remain in custody, undergoing processing as they await their day in court.

Meanwhile, the confiscated ethanol, the vehicle, and the number plates are being held as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST