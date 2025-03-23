Insiders reveal how GACHAGUA reacted after RUTO failed to sack Principal Secretaries from Mt Kenya - He was outsmarted







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was reportedly gutted when President William Ruto failed to sack a truckload of Principal Secretaries from the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua had appeared for an interview days before Ruto made the recent appointments and claimed that he was planning to fire all the Permanent Secretaries from the Mount Kenya region and replace them with Raila Odinga’s allies.

Upon seeing the list, Gachagua was convinced that his aides had mistakenly handed him a decoy and demanded the ‘real one’.

If Ruto fired Pss from the Mount Kenya region, Gachagua had planned to host a media interview and roast the Kenya Kwanza regime.

However, Ruto outsmarted him and bruised his ego.

