EACC to release CCTV footage of Thika Chief Magistrate STELLA ATAMBO engaging in corruption after she moved to the court to stop her prosecution

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - The war between Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to escalate this week after she moved to court to block her prosecution.
Sources reveal that EACC is threatening to release CCTV
footage showing Atambo engaging in corruption.
EACC officials raided her residence and seized Ksh 2 million
stuffed in a laptop bag, money believed to be proceeds of graft.
Atambo, who has
served in the judiciary for years, maintained that she is innocent and vowed to
challenge the move by the anti-graft agency.
Though her lawyers, she questioned
the way the search warrant was obtained.
Atambo stated that the money belongs
to her husband and insisted that the commission should return the cash to its
rightful owner.
The anti-corruption agency has launched a probe into multiple complaints alleging that Atambo demands bribes from accused persons in criminal cases in exchange for favorable rulings.
