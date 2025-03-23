EACC to release CCTV footage of Thika Chief Magistrate STELLA ATAMBO engaging in corruption after she moved to the court to stop her prosecution







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - The war between Thika Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to escalate this week after she moved to court to block her prosecution.

Sources reveal that EACC is threatening to release CCTV footage showing Atambo engaging in corruption.

EACC officials raided her residence and seized Ksh 2 million stuffed in a laptop bag, money believed to be proceeds of graft.

Atambo, who has served in the judiciary for years, maintained that she is innocent and vowed to challenge the move by the anti-graft agency.

Though her lawyers, she questioned the way the search warrant was obtained.

Atambo stated that the money belongs to her husband and insisted that the commission should return the cash to its rightful owner.

The anti-corruption agency has launched a probe into multiple complaints alleging that Atambo demands bribes from accused persons in criminal cases in exchange for favorable rulings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST