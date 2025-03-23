PHOTOs of the LADY killed in Embakasi by two men as it emerges that she was lured to her death by a female friend







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Detectives at Embakasi Police Station are searching for two male suspects who abused a young lady, before strangling her to death.

Police say the suspects used a woman, now in their custody, to set a trap for the deceased, 29-year-old Naomi Wangare Mwangi, before committing the crime under the cover of darkness.

The suspect is said to be the deceased’s friend.

Naomi’s lifeless body was recovered within Embakasi on the night of February 18th.

According to a witness, the unknown assailants forced the deceased to the ground before doing the unthinkable to her.

They say they heard a long, shrill cry that echoed through the night, alarming the entire neighborhood.

When they rushed to the scene, they found Naomi’s body.

Her killers had already vanished into the darkness by then.

Naomi’s husband, Cornel Ekaset, revealed that on the fateful night, she received a phone call from someone and left the house.

Naomi left her 9-year-old daughter at home as she stepped outside to meet the caller.

When her husband arrived home from work, he could not find Naomi, until a neighbor came knocking with the tragic news - his wife had been murdered.

Naomi’s female friend is the prime suspect in the murder.

She had been in contact with the deceased before her murder.

Police say the suspect was seen with Naomi and two male adults just moments before the incident.

The manhunt for the suspects is still ongoing.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.