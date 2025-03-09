Blow to SAKAJA as ODM politician reveals RAILA ODINGA’s preferred candidate for Nairobi Governor race in 2027 elections!







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s hopes of defending his seat on an ODM ticket in 2027 have suffered a major setback.

While ODM leader, Raila Odinga, recently appeared to endorse Sakaja’s re-election, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has claimed that Raila is instead keen on backing former Rarieda MP and Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju for the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Taking to X, Alai declared, “2027 Nairobi Governor is Raphael Tuju. If you doubt, just continue doubting. We need discipline and professionalism in service.

“You can’t hand over Nairobi to thugs, crooks, and the very illiterate. Nairobi deserves better.”

This revelation is a major blow not only to Sakaja but also to ODM leaders like Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, and Westlands MP, Timothy Wanyonyi, who had hinted at vying for the seat.

The Nairobi race is shaping up to be a fierce political battle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST