Scandal rocks COTU as senior officials led by ATWOLI are accused of taking advantage of young LADIES looking for jobs and internships - A whistleblower exposes







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - A whistleblower has reached out to blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, and exposed the rot at the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), led by Francis Atwoli.

Senior officials are fond of taking advantage of young ladies looking for jobs and internships.

Those who turn down advances from the rogue officials are fired and denied internships despite being qualified.

Below is a screenshot of the message that a whistleblower wrote to Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST