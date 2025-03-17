Homabay County Chief of Staff, CHARLES ODHIAMBO, breaks silence on claims that he is fighting for his life after GLADYS WANGA’s husband hired goons to attack him over their illicit affair







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Homabay County Chief of Staff, Charles Odhiambo, has refuted claims that he was assaulted by goons after allegedly being caught in a scandalous love affair with Governor Gladys Wanga.

Speaking to Ramogi TV over the phone, Odhiambo dismissed the rumors as “baseless propaganda” meant to tarnish his reputation.

He assured the public that he was in perfect health and that there was no truth to the allegations circulating online.

During the interview, the presenter humorously asked whether his lips were swollen, as some reports had suggested.

"Do I sound like my lips are swollen?" Odhiambo responded, laughing off the speculation.

He further clarified his whereabouts at the time, stating that he was at Yaya Centre attending to his car.

Rumours had surfaced online that Odhiambo was beaten to a pulp and doused with acid after Wanga’s husband hired goons to attack him.

It was alleged that he had been flown to India for treatment.

