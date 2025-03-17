Kenyans call for the arrest of LILLIAN GITHUI of Eamal Solutions Agencies - Did she collude with a drug dealer to stuff cocaine inside MARGARET NDUTA’s luggage? Shocking information emerges (VIDEO)





Monday, March 17, 2025 - Kenyans on Tiktok are calling for the arrest of Lillian Githui of Eamal Solutions Agencies located at Sanlam building 4th floor in Nairobi Central Business District, after it emerged that she was involved in processing travel documents for Margaret Nduta, the woman who was sentenced to death in Vietnam after being found in possession of over 2 Kgs of cocaine.

Reports indicate that Margaret was supposed to travel to Saudi Arabia for work but Lillian diverted her to Vietnam against her wish.

Before she arrived in Vietnam, she stayed in Ethiopia for 10 days, where it is believed drugs were stuffed in her luggage without her knowledge.

Lillian reportedly told Nduta that her 10 day stay in Ethiopia was to receive training.

Lillian probably knows the drug dealer who stuffed cocaine in Nduta’s bag.

This is not the first time Lillian’s agency is being accused of duping job seekers and human trafficking.

Several victims have accused the agency of taking them to Saudi Arabia and other Asian countries, where they are subjected to slavery.

DCI should arrest her and investigate whether she is colluding with drug dealers.





Listen to the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST